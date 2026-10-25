The election for the prosecutor quota in the Supreme Judicial Council goes to a runoff

The election of members of the Supreme Judicial Council from the prosecutor quota goes to a runoff, after none of the 25 candidates received the required number of votes. The new vote will be held on October 25, the Election Commission announced.

„A runoff will be held on October 25“, the commission announced after the election. The decision on the vote is subject to appeal.

Activity of nearly 87 percent

1,567 prosecutors had the right to vote, and 1,363 cast ballots. This represents a voter turnout of 86.97 percent. The voting was conducted with paper ballots in 29 sections across the country, located according to the number and location of the district courts.

In the runoff, the representatives of the state prosecution will vote again for the candidates who participate in the procedure according to the election rules. At this point, no elected member from the prosecutor's quota has been announced.

The counting was carried out under video surveillance

The opening of the ballot boxes, the counting of the ballots, the verification of their validity and the compilation of the protocols were carried out under video recording and video surveillance. The process was broadcast in real time via the websites of the Supreme Judicial Council and BTA.

Sources: bta.bg