Overseas voting began with voting in New Zealand

Voting by Bulgarians abroad for the president and vice president of Bulgaria began in Auckland, New Zealand. The polling stations there opened at 9:00 p.m. Bulgarian time. Overseas voting will continue until the morning of October 26, when our compatriots in the American states of California and Nevada will be the last to finish the election day.

Voting in these two polling stations will end at 5:00 a.m. Bulgarian time on October 26. Thus, due to the time difference, election day outside the country will cover several consecutive time zones.

613 polling stations in 60 countries

A total of 613 polling stations in 60 countries have been opened for the presidential vote. The largest number is in Great Britain and Northern Ireland - 82. This is followed by Turkey with 78 sections, Germany with 70, Spain with 67 and the United States with 44.

There will be 29 sections in Italy, 24 in Greece and the Netherlands each, 18 in France, 17 in Austria, 16 in Belgium, 15 in Canada, and 11 in Moldova and Switzerland each.

There will be machines in 242 sections

Machine voting is provided in 242 sections, for which a total of 280 devices have been delivered. For the first time, voting will be carried out using machines in Warsaw, Bucharest, Bratislava, Budapest and Helsinki.

The ballot papers, materials and machines were delivered to the polling stations by air and ground transport. “The diplomatic and consular missions of the Republic of Bulgaria maintain constant contact with local authorities and are ready to assist in the event of difficulties on election day“, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states.

How to vote without a preliminary application

38,227 Bulgarian citizens are included in the lists for voting abroad. Voters who are on the preliminary lists do not fill out a declaration before the polling station election commission.

Bulgarian citizens who have not submitted an application for voting abroad can also exercise their right to vote in a polling station of their choice. They must submit a declaration in a form that they meet the conditions for voting, have not voted and will not vote elsewhere.

Diplomatic and consular missions are ready to assist in case of difficulties. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanks the Bulgarian communities abroad for their support in the preparation and organization of the elections.

Sources: nova.bg