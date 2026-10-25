Petar Volgin: National interest must come first

Bulgaria needs a president and vice-president who are brave enough to put the Bulgarian national interest first. This was stated by the candidate for vice-president Petar Volgin after voting.

He defined the conclusion of peace in Ukraine as one of the most important issues facing the country.

„We must be categorical and we must be in favor of concluding peace in Ukraine as quickly as possible“, said Volgin.

According to him, achieving this goal requires a consistent and firm policy on the part of all Bulgarian rulers, regardless of their positions on other issues.

Interaction between institutions

Volgin emphasized that it is important for the government and the presidential institution to work in synergy, especially on key topics for the country.

His statement was made on election day, when Bulgarian citizens vote for president and vice president. NOVA reports that the candidate sent the message after exercising his right to vote.