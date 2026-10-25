Kostadin Kostadinov: The result is natural given the low turnout

Kostadin Kostadinov defined the election result of "Vazrazhdane" as natural given the low voter turnout. The presidential candidate and party leader made his statement at a briefing after the end of election day.

„Our result is also higher compared to the parliamentary elections 6 months ago. „Vazrazhdane“ showed that everyone else will have to take our voters into account, whether they like it or not,“ Kostadinov said.

He pointed out that the result of the second round will largely depend on the voters of "Vazrazhdane". According to him, the party's cause for a peaceful, free and independent Bulgaria is not the cause of one person, but of every free Bulgarian. Kostadinov added that there is again a crisis of trust in the government and institutions.

„Vazrazhdane“ is third according to preliminary data

According to the parallel count by the „Myara“ agency, with 95% of the protocols processed, the presidential candidate pair Kostadin Kostadinov – Petar Volgin receives 12.5% and takes third place. In the lead are Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev with 34.9%, followed by Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev with 32.1%.

The earlier exit poll of „Myara“ as of 20:00 gives 13.5% for Kostadinov and Volgin, while the data of “Alpha Research“ as of 19:00 is for 12.6%. The differences are due to the different moment of measurement and the methodology of the individual surveys. These values are not an official result of the Central Election Commission's count.

Activity remained low

The Central Election Commission reported 16.04% voter turnout as of 16:00. According to the parallel count of “Measure“ as of 20:00, 22.1% of voters had voted.

Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov are expected to meet in a runoff on November 1. Kostadinov stated that the vote of those who supported “Vazrazhdane“ will be among the factors that may influence the outcome of the second round. The final results will be announced after the completion of the processing and verification of the election protocols.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bgnes.bg