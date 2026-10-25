100%: Yotova and Valchev against Gyurov and Kandev in the runoff

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev face Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev in the runoff for president and vice president. This is shown by the data from the parallel counting of „Trend“ and „Measure“ with 100% sample execution. The surveys were commissioned and financed by NOVA.

According to „Trend“ the pair Yotova – Valchev receives 36.5% of the votes of those who went to the polls, and Gyurov – Kandev collects 31.0%. The difference between them is 5.5 percentage points.

The data of “Measure“ show a smaller distance. Yotova and Valchev have 35.0%, while Gyurov and Kandev receive 31.9% of the vote. The difference according to this agency is 3.1 percentage points.

Kostadinov and Volgin are third

According to both parallel counts, third place goes to Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin. They receive 12.3% according to “Trend“ and 12.4% according to “Measure“.

Fourth are Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov with 4.0% according to “Trend“ and 4.3% according to “Measure“. Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva occupy the fifth position with 3.7% and 3.5% respectively.

Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova receive 2.2% according to both agencies. All other presidential candidate pairs collect a total of 5.8% according to „Trend“ and 6.1% according to „Measure“.

Low voter turnout

The voter turnout is 22.1% according to „Trend“ and 22.2% according to „Measure“. The option „I do not support anyone“ was marked by 4.5% of voters according to „Trend“ and 4.6% according to “Measure“.

The runoff between the two leading presidential candidate pairs will be held on November 1, 2026. The data from the parallel count are not final election results.

Sources: nova.bg