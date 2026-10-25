"Measure": Yotova leads Gyurov at 95% count

Iliyana Yotova and Kiril Valchev are leading in the presidential elections with 34.9% support, according to data from the parallel count of the agency “Measure“ with 95% of the protocols processed. In second place are Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev with 32.1%.

The difference between the first and second presidential candidate pair is 2.8 percentage points. Thus, the results outline a contested run-off battle, but do not represent officially announced election results.

Kostadinov and Volgin are third

Third place is taken by Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin with 12.5% of the votes. They are followed by Radostin Vassilev and Krasimir Manov with 4.3%, Ivelin Mihaylov and Juliana Mateeva with 3.5% and Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova with 2.2%.

The option “I do not support anyone“ was chosen by 4.5% of voters. The voter turnout according to “Measure” is 22.1% as of 8:00 p.m.

Discrepancy in the stated result for Gyurov

The title of the BNT publication states a result of 31.3% for Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, while the main text and the presented results state 32.1%. For the leading presidential candidate pair, a result of 34.9% is also stated in the main text, although the title states 34%.

The final ranking will depend on the official counting of the ballots and the announcement of the results by the competent election authorities.

Sources: bntnews.bg