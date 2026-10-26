Radan Kanev: Andrey Gyurov can build a new national consensus

Andrey Gyurov can build a new national consensus for the development of Bulgaria and enters the runoff as the stronger candidate according to the dynamics of the first round. This was stated by the chairman of “Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria“ and MEP from the EPP/DB Radan Kanev in an interview with BNR.

“We need a new type of national consensus where we are going“, emphasized Radan Kanev. According to him, Andrey Gyurov has the economic preparation, broad vision and ability to unite, necessary for building such a consensus.

The chairman of the DSB pointed out that a strong economy is based on trust between citizens and a common understanding of the direction of the country. According to him, the president has a significant role in this process, and Gyurov is already showing how he can fulfill it - with moderation, pragmatism and messages aimed at the future.

Radan Kanev thanked the party structures and activists for their work, emphasizing that the political energy and messages of the campaign belong to the presidential candidate couple.

According to him, with drastically falling voter turnout, the growing support for Gyurov and Kandev shows the ability to attract and mobilize voters outside the traditional party cores.

“Nobody has a mandate other than for Bulgaria to be a strong European country and for Bulgaria to be a democracy with a very clear balance between the powers“, said Radan Kanev about the main message of the campaign.

The DSB chairman rejected the suggestion that the majority of Bulgarians share nostalgic attitudes and want the country to turn east. According to him, the result of the first round shows the potential of the clear European position to gain trust and expand its support.

He expressed confidence that the runoff will show a majority focused on the future, economic prosperity and Europe.

Against this background, Radan Kanev sharply criticized the government of Rumen Radev. According to him, the people who supported “Progressive Bulgaria“ in the parliamentary elections, the majority did not vote for international isolation, sole power and communist experiments in the economy.

“And they got exactly that“, said the DSB chairman.

“Radev is behaving like the opposition, with the same daily grumbling that we witnessed while he was president. But when the ruling party behaves like the opposition, they are clearly not doing their job“, emphasized Radan Kanev.

He also warned of the risk of the presidential institution remaining subordinate to the prime minister. As an illustrative example, he cited the case of the resignation of the head of the National Security Council requested by Iliyana Yotova, after which Rumen Radev announced that a decision was imminent.

“Her victory would mean that Bulgaria would have a vice-president for the prime minister for five years. And this is not written as an option in our Constitution“, stated Radan Kanev.

According to the chairman of the DSB, Andrey Gyurov offers the possibility of an independent presidential institution that builds consensus and upholds the democratic balance. He expressed confidence that Gyurov will maintain the unifying tone of the campaign as president. If the Radev cabinet and the ruling majority refuse to participate in building a national consensus, they will have to bear political responsibility for this refusal.

“I am convinced that he is the stronger candidate before the second round“, stated Radan Kanev and emphasized: “Our thinking at the moment is dedicated to him winning, not to what will happen if he loses“.