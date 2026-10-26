Minister Vassilev: Companies in Bulgaria are using artificial intelligence and the state must catch up

Companies in Bulgaria are using artificial intelligence and the state must catch up, said the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev during the seventh edition of the Sofia Economic Forum (Sofia Economic Forum VII), organized by the Delphi Economic Forum.

According to him, Bulgaria will have fewer people of working age in the coming decades and in this case the economy has two ways to grow - to attract people from elsewhere or to add more value. We want to work in both ways, he emphasized. A state that wants companies to modernize must also modernize. Bulgaria should be the best place to start a business with high added value, noted Vassilev.

According to him, Bulgaria should be a good place for the growth of innovative companies.

“Our ambitions for e-government are to have an administration that is almost invisible to citizens and companies“, he emphasized.

Within the panel “Global realignments: threat or opportunity?“, the Ambassador of the Republic of Albania to Bulgaria H.E. Enid Milo pointed out that we live in a period of increasing international uncertainty and a changing order. Important questions are being raised about the security of Europe. The international environment shows us that no country can cope with the challenges alone, and for Europe the challenge is to remain united in terms of economic competition and international relations, said Milo.

According to Simona Leskovar, Program Director at the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia, world powers are being redistributed. We need to adapt, but we should not assume that the entire international order disappears and the only designation is power. For Slovenia, which is a small country, the most important thing is to be clear about our strategic priorities and strengthen partnerships, she noted.

The Delphi Economic Forum is a non-profit organization led by its members, committed to providing and promoting innovative ideas for sustainable and competitive growth of Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean region.