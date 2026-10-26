The emergency road Smolyan-Pamporovo is closed for asphalting

The traffic on the emergency road between Smolyan and Pamporovo has been temporarily stopped for all motor vehicles due to asphalting of part of the route. The restriction was introduced by order of the mayor of Smolyan Nikolay Melemov.

The emergency road is about 1.5 kilometers long, but new pavement will be laid on approximately 300 meters. According to information from Radio Plovdiv, the repair is planned to last two days. The Nova TV announcement did not specify a specific date for the restoration of traffic, specifying that the ban will remain until the completion of the construction activities.

The cost of the work is about 95 thousand euros. The amount will be provided by the budget of the Smolyan Municipality, and the local government will insist that the state reimburse the cost. “We will insist that the state restore them“, said Mayor Nikolay Melemov, quoted by Radio Plovdiv.

The route is a temporary connection to the resort

The emergency route began to be used after a landslide in the Raykovski Livadi area cut off the main road between Smolyan and Pamporovo. The route is shorter than the bypass route, but it is narrow and makes it difficult to get to the resort when loaded.

On October 16, the organization of traffic during the autumn-winter season was discussed in the Smolyan Municipality. Representatives of the regional administration, local businesses, employers and “Pamporovo“ AD participated. At that time, it was agreed to introduce one-way traffic on a schedule from December 1 – from 6:00 to 13:00 in the direction of Smolyan-Pamporovo, and from 13:00 to 6:00 the next day in the opposite direction.

After the asphalting, signaling will be placed along the route for the new traffic organization. During the repair period, drivers must use the existing bypass routes to Pamporovo.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, nova.bg, bntnews.bg