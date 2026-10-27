Ivaylo Mirchev accused the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov of a sharp change in his position towards Iliyana Yotova. In a post on Facebook, the deputy from "Democratic Bulgaria" said that a week ago Kostadinov demanded Yotova's resignation and insisted that she withdraw from the presidential race, and now he stands behind her before the runoff.

The reason for his comment was Kostadinov's statement that the voters of "Vazrazhdane" will not support Andrey Gyurov. The party leader indicated that some of the supporters will not vote, others will choose the option “I do not support anyone“, and still others will vote for Iliyana Yotova.

Mirchev: Hitler is also involved in the arguments

According to Mirchev, Kostadinov made false statements about Andrey Gyurov's result. The MP stated that in the absence of sufficient arguments why the supporters of “Vazrazhdane“ would support Yotova, Adolf Hitler was also included in the explanations.

“There is a conspiracy“, wrote Ivaylo Mirchev.

He raised the question of how the BSP and Iliyana Yotova accept support coming from “Vazrazhdane“. According to him, Yotova is a politician who grew up in the European socialist family, while “Vazrazhdane“ is the Bulgarian branch of “Alternative for Germany“.

Mirchev added that the socialist family maintains a cordon sanitaire towards “Alternative for Germany“ and the European political group with which it is affiliated. He did not indicate a public response from the BSP or Yotova's headquarters to the questions he asked.

The runoff is between Yotova and Gyurov

Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov reached the second round of the presidential elections. The vote is scheduled for November 1.

At the end of his publication, Mirchev also criticized Ivo Hristov. He asked if Hristov would see the alleged agreement in order to prepare Rumen Radev's next speech about "peace and war", "troll hysteria" and "assembly".

Sources: news.bg