The Consumer Protection Commission has imposed over 110 thousand euros in sanctions on retail chains for unfair practices. The chairwoman of the commission, Maya Manolova, specified that the fines are in the maximum amount provided for by law.

Among the violations found are differences between the price written on the label and the amount marked at the cash register for the same product. Promotions for goods that run out on the first day have also been checked, as well as labels with a color associated with a discount, where the customer pays the regular price.

“These are practices that mislead people“, said Manolova. According to her, the law provides for sanctions of up to 25 thousand or 35 thousand euros for various violations.

Checks also on the conditions for suppliers

In four large retail chains, the inspectors of the Consumer Protection Commission have also identified practices towards suppliers of fruit and vegetables. As an example, Manolova pointed out the requirement to use certain cassettes, for which an annual deposit of 3.50 euros is paid.

The single use of a cassette is charged at 1.20 euros. With daily import of goods, the cost of one cassette reaches 36 euros per month, the chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission calculated. According to the commission, these conditions burden both the supplier and the end consumer.

Manolova also pointed out that the practice makes it difficult to indicate the origin and the own brand of the goods. These violations can be sanctioned with up to 10% of the turnover of the retail chain for the previous calendar year.

The inspections also found misleading labeling of boxes. According to the chairman of the CPC, potatoes were placed in a box labeled for peppers in one of the large chains.

Food supplements are also checked

The CPC also carries out inspections of traders who offer food supplements, mushrooms, herbs and other products with claims that they treat or prevent diseases.

If such violations are proven, the sanctions can reach 4% of the trader's turnover. This is provided for by a change in the law adopted at the end of September.

Sources: news.bg