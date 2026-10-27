KEWR: Electricity and heating prices will not increase from January 1

The prices of electricity and heating will not be changed from January 1, despite the sharp increase in the price of exchange-traded electricity. This was stated by the chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission Plamen Mladenovski in an interview with BNT.

The Bulgarian Power Exchange closed at 254.58 euros per megawatt-hour in the “day-ahead“ segment. Against this background, Mladenovski assured that the regulator will use the mechanisms provided to it by law to maintain the current prices.

„We will not change either the price of electricity or the price of heating“, said Plamen Mladenovski.

By law, on January 1, KEWR has the right to review prices until the end of the current regulatory period, which expires on July 1, 2027. According to the chairman of the commission, this opportunity will not be used to increase electricity and heating.

The decision on gas is pending

The situation with natural gas is different. „Bulgargaz“ has requested that the price for November be increased by 34% - from 44 to 59 euros per megawatt-hour. However, the EWRC will not accept the request in this form, Mladenovski said.

“Natural gas is another topic“, said the chairman of the regulator, explaining that the raw material is imported and its price depends on international markets. According to him, on the Dutch TTF exchange, the value of gas has increased several times since the beginning of the year, which is why an increase is likely to be unavoidable.

The open meeting of the EWRC on the application of “Bulgargaz“ is scheduled for October 28. After the discussion, the regulator must determine the price at which the public supplier will sell natural gas to end suppliers and district heating companies in November.

Sources: bntnews.bg