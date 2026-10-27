A burning car is obstructing traffic on the Struma highway at the 4th kilometer in the direction of Pernik. Due to the incident, the active lane is closed, and cars are only allowed to pass through the overtaking lane.

“Traffic is only in the overtaking lane“, reports the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency.

A “Traffic Police“ team is on site and regulating traffic. The cause of the fire and the time frame in which traffic in the active lane will be restored have not been specified at this time.

Sources: nova.bg