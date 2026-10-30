Driver to sue RIA over Provadia - Aytos road

A driver intends to file a lawsuit against the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency due to the poor condition of the republican road III-208 Provadia - Dashotna - Aytos. According to him, the condition of the pavement caused damage to his car.

The amount of the claimed compensation, the specific location of the accident and whether the claim has already been filed in court have not yet been publicly confirmed. Therefore, the intention to file a lawsuit should be considered as the driver's position, and not as initiated legal proceedings.

The problematic section is part of the Aytos Pass

The Provadia - Dashotna - Aytos road is a third-class republican road that connects Northern and Southern Bulgaria. The route is used intensively, including by heavy trucks, and part of it passes through the Aytos Pass.

In parliamentary discussions, the condition of the section between the village of Yabalchevo and Aytos has been described as highly worn. "Network-like cracks, holes and wear" have been mentioned, as well as significant deformations of the road surface.

The problems on the route have been known for years. In 2021, the Bulgarian National Radio reported that during repair work between Dobromir, Bilka and Dropla, asphalt was missing in several places and traffic was difficult. At that time, a complete replacement of the pavement of 33 kilometers was planned, as well as bridge repairs and strengthening of facilities.

What's next

If the driver files a claim, the court will have to assess whether there is a direct causal relationship between the condition of the road and the damage caused. This usually requires documents about the accident, photos, repair invoices and an expert assessment.

Until the court pronounces its decision, the allegations about the damage caused and the liability of the RIA cannot be accepted as proven. The responsibility of the road agency could only be discussed if it was established that the road was not maintained or signaled in a way that created a traffic hazard.

Sources: old-news.bnr.bg