The polling stations are preparing for the runoff on November 1st

The delivery of election papers and materials for the runoff in the presidential elections, which will be held on Sunday, November 1st, has begun. The preparation of the polling stations is taking place before the vote, and voting will again be by machine.

There will also be paper ballots in each polling station. They will be able to be used in the event of a technical problem or machine failure, so that voting can continue even if the device malfunctions.

A day of reflection before the runoff

Saturday will be a day of reflection, during which election campaigning is prohibited. Candidates and political parties are not allowed to campaign on that day.

Election day on Sunday will begin at 7:00 a.m. The polling stations will accept voters until 8:00 p.m., unless there are still people waiting in front of them. In such a case, voting may continue after the announced end of election day.

The rules for the beginning and end of voting are the same as in the first round. The preparation of polling stations and the distribution of materials must be completed before the opening of the polling stations on Sunday.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg