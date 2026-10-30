Young people with intellectual disabilities vote confidently

For 25-year-old Lachezar Stoyanov from Plovdiv, voting has been a part of his life since he came of age. He has not missed an election and cast his vote in the first round of the presidential elections together with his family.

“It is important for me because in this way I show people that people like me can also exercise their right to vote“, says Lachezar Stoyanov. He has an intellectual disability, but he actively participates in public life and is among the representatives of the Parliament of Self-Advocates.

Informed choice is built over years

His mother Kremena Stoyanova says that Lachezar followed the election campaign, knew the candidates and made a clear choice. “My son has an intellectual disability, who in fact, since the campaign started, has been absolutely informed about who the candidates are. He knows them, we watch TV together, so he has a clear choice for whom he wants to vote“, she says.

The “Parallel World“ Association is helping with the integration of Lachezar and other young people in Plovdiv. Kremena Stoyanova points out that the preparation for informed participation in elections is the result of continuous work and inclusion in a self-advocacy network.

„Our young people, in order to be able to make an informed choice, this happened over the years. We worked incredibly hard and are part of the network of a very large organization that has a self-advocacy network“, says Stoyanova.

25 representatives defend their rights

The Parliament of Self-Advocates is part of the Bulgarian Association for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities. 25 representatives from all over the country participate in it. They must know the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and be able to present their needs.

Lachezar defines his participation as an achievement that allows him to help other people with intellectual disabilities. “This achievement makes me proud, because in this way I help other people who are in a similar situation, and at the same time I help them not to be afraid to talk about it in front of the world and outside,“, he says.

29-year-old Ivan Draganski is also participating in the parliament. When asked if he will vote in the runoff, he answers: “Yes, I will go. I am proud that I vote. I do it regularly.“

For young people with intellectual disabilities, the right to vote is not only related to elections. They also expect more job opportunities, so that they can feel useful and be a full part of society.

Sources: bntnews.bg