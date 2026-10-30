Ekaterina Zaharieva to participate in Black Sea 2030 forum

European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva will participate in the Black Sea 2030 forum – security, sustainability, innovation“, which will be held in Burgas.

Among the main topics of the event is security in the Black Sea region. The organizers plan to discuss real projects and technological solutions related to the sustainable development of the region.

University and business projects

The program includes demonstrations by exhibitors, as well as presentations of projects from universities and businesses. The forum puts the issues of security, innovation and sustainable development of the Black Sea region in a general context.

Sources: bnrnews.bg