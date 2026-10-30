Weather today, forecast for Friday, October 30: Cloudy and with precipitation in places

Cloudy weather and precipitation in places are expected in Bulgaria on Friday, October 30. According to the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, rain will fall mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions, while in the rest of the country precipitation will be more limited. “Cloudy, precipitation in a few places, the wind weakens“ is the expected weather development for the day.

Minimum temperatures will be between 6 and 11 degrees, and maximums – between 11 and 16 degrees. In Sofia, around 6 degrees are expected in the morning and 12 degrees during the day. In Plovdiv, temperatures will reach approximately 15 degrees, in Varna and Burgas – about 15 degrees, and in Ruse - up to 14 degrees. Model forecasts for individual cities also indicate prevailing cloudiness and a probability of rain, but with different intensity in different regions.

The wind will weaken compared to Thursday. There will be more significant cloudiness and a greater probability of precipitation in the mountains, where temperatures will remain lower. For Borovets, the forecast shows about 6 degrees at 1300 meters and about 3 degrees at 1930 meters above sea level.

On Saturday, October 31, precipitation is expected to intensify again, and according to the NIMH forecast, there will be rain in more places in the western and southern regions. This will be accompanied by an eastern and southeastern wind, which will strengthen in Eastern Bulgaria.