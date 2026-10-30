Babikyan: I prefer elections like those in the US

Arman Babikyan said that he prefers elections like those in the US to a model in which “Putin and Medvedev would change, as is being tried to be done in our country“. He commented on the television debate between presidential candidates Iliana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov, held before the runoff on November 1.

According to Babikyan, both candidates made mistakes because they did not direct their messages clearly enough to the people who are about to vote. According to him, both true and false theses were exchanged in the conversation, and in the difficult situation for Bulgaria, voters expect more clarity and truth from politicians.

„I prefer elections like those in the US, rather than Putin and Medvedev changing hands, as is being tried in our country“, said Arman Babikyan.

He pointed out that the election campaign should not put the pursuit of victory ahead of the risks for the country. According to Babikyan, the topics of security and the risky environment in which Bulgaria finds itself should have been among the main focuses of the debate.

His comment was made after the only television debate between Yotova and Gyurov before the second round. Nidal Algafari said that the two candidates had coped with their task, but added that the outcome would also depend on “hidden party support“. According to him, the election of a president cannot be separated from the support of several political forces.

Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov reached the runoff after the first round on October 25. The decisive vote is scheduled for November 1.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg, bnt.bg