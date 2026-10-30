What was the drone that hit the CONTSHIP JET

The drone that hit the container ship CONTSHIP JET off Cape Kaliakra is a surface unmanned aircraft of the “kamikaze“ type. The publicly available footage shows a relatively low dark boat approaching the starboard side of the ship. At this stage, however, there is no confirmation of the specific model, the country of manufacture or the organization that used the device.

The attack took place on October 28 in the Bulgarian exclusive economic zone, about 17 nautical miles east of Cape Kaliakra. According to the Ministry of Defense, the ship was hit at around 12:00, with a total of three hits observed. CONTSHIP JET was sailing under the Liberian flag from the Israeli port of Haifa to Constanta. All 18 crew members were rescued, but the ship sank the next day.

What is seen in the footage

The footage shows an elongated hull with an angular front, hatches, and a raised structure at the top. The most notable detail is the visible outboard motor at the rear of the aircraft. The raised element may be intended for cameras, navigation equipment, or other sensors, but this has not been confirmed.

The drone's appearance bears some similarities to the Ukrainian marine drones Magura V5 and Magura V7. In the publicly known versions of the Magura, the engine is integrated into the hull, and the camera is located lower and closer to the center. It is these differences that are the reason why analysts do not automatically assume that the captured device is a Magura.

Other versions are also being discussed, including a new or modified design, similar in purpose to Russian unmanned boats. However, neither the model nor the origin of the drone can be reliably established from the video alone. There is no publicly presented technical expertise that confirms any of these hypotheses.

The origin remains the subject of investigation

The Navy has also received information about observed maritime drones from a French patrol aircraft, and Bulgarian maritime surveillance systems have registered the strikes. The Sofia Military District Prosecutor's Office has initiated pre-trial proceedings, within which the ship's route, cargo, the extent of the damage and the circumstances surrounding the attack are to be clarified.

“Logic leads there, but the problem is that we cannot prove it“, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev regarding the suspicions of Russian responsibility.

So at the moment, we can only say that the CONTSHIP JET was attacked by surface drones, with the drone filmed probably specifically designed to strike a ship. The exact model, its manufacturer and who ordered the attack remain unknown.

Sources: vesti.bg, apnews.com, maritime.bg