Kyosev and Sidi argued sharply after the Gyurov-Yotova debate

A sharp argument broke out on BNT after the debate between presidential candidates Andrey Gyurov and Iliana Yotova. Prof. Alexander Kyosev from the Gyurov and Krum Kandev initiative committee and Alexander Sidi from Yotova's headquarters exchanged criticisms about the performance of the two candidates, the tone of the campaign and the political support before the vote.

Sidi said that Yotova performed better, while Gyurov was unprepared and spoke with a trembling voice. He described the candidate's behavior as hysterical and said that his previously prepared supporting points quickly ran out. According to Sidi, they were written by artificial intelligence.

Kyosev responded with criticism of Yotova. According to him, a candidate who must respect and uphold the rule of law did not listen to his interlocutor and repeatedly interrupted him.

Dispute over party support

The two also disagreed on the issue of Gyurov's relations with the parties that are behind his candidacy. Sidi said that he was surprised by Gyurov's distinction from the political formations that support him. Kyosev emphasized that Gyurov is an independent candidate, nominated by a civic initiative committee.

When asked whether support was being sought from GERB and MRF, Kyosev specified that an appeal was made to the sympathizers of the two parties, but not to the party leaderships themselves. He emphasized the right of every voter to change their choice.

“Every citizen must make an individual choice“, said Kyosev.

According to him, this is a personal, moral and visionary choice, in which facts must be separated from political myths.

Criticisms of the campaign

Sidi described the last five weeks as busy. He said that he expects people to come out to vote for Yotova, and also pointed out the impact of the arrests of mayors from the MRF on the political situation. According to him, the party's supporters will not support Yotova.

Alexander Sidi described the campaign as “muddy and dirty“ due to the repetition of topics related to accusations of drug lords. He said that it would be interesting to have a separate debate between the vice-presidential candidates.

Kyosev also commented on the controversy surrounding Yotova's husband. According to him, she has repeatedly asked Gyurov not to deal with him, and the candidate replied that neither he nor a member of his team had commented on Dr. Yotov.

Kyosev called on voters to participate in the vote and stated that President Stoyanov supported Gyurov. He made the same appeal to Rosen Plevneliev, whom he described as a person with the experience necessary for the presidential post.

Sources: novini.bg