Kiselova: The first round showed the party nature of the vote

“The first round showed that the elections are party“, said Natalia Kiselova in the program “This Morning“ on bTV. She commented on the debate between Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov, held on the air of the Bulgarian National Television.

According to Kiselova, the first round showed mobilization of the left and right sectors in the political system. She pointed out that two of the main parliamentary groups remained passive, which, according to her, highlighted the importance of the recommendations to the members and supporters of the parties.

Kiselova described Iliyana Yotova as more prepared on most of the issues. According to her, this is also due to Yotova's longer participation in politics. She said that Andrey Gyurov used fewer words and tried to speak more humanly. Kiselova added that Yotova showed a good knowledge of the Constitution.

She outlined two main choices for voters in the second round. One is related to stronger foreign policy support for Ukraine, and the other - to a more moderate position on the conflict. The other criterion, according to Kiselova, is whether the president will oppose the parliamentary majority and the government, or seek greater cooperation.

According to Kiselova, the voters of GERB and MRF will participate in the runoff. She expects voter turnout to increase and stated that it is these voters who will determine who the next president will be.

Sources: novini.bg