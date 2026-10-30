The situation in Sofia remains calm after the rainfall overnight

The situation in Sofia remains calm and normal after the rainfall that fell overnight and this morning. There have been no reports of serious incidents and flooding on the territory of the city on the 112 telephone.

At night, teams from the “Emergency Assistance and Prevention“ Directorate conducted field patrols. Since the morning, four teams have continued monitoring critical areas and places with a risk of water accumulation.

A slight flooding was registered on “Nikola Mushanov“ Blvd., which has already drained. A flooding was reported in the under-bridge area of “Bessarabia“ Str., as a team from the “Emergency Assistance and Prevention“ Directorate is working on unclogging the manhole and draining the water.

Public transport traffic remains normal for a weekday, with all lines running with normal delays. Temporary traffic jams have formed in some areas, mainly in places without traffic light regulation, but traffic has now returned to normal.

The teams of the Sofia Municipality remain ready to respond if necessary and continue to monitor the situation.

The Sofia Municipality calls on citizens to be careful when driving in rainy conditions:

Drivers to drive at a reasonable speed and keep a greater distance.

Do not cross flooded areas, underpasses and underbridges when there is accumulated water.

Pedestrians should be especially careful when crossing and use marked pedestrian crossings.

Do not park under trees and near riverbeds and other places with a risk of water accumulation.

In dangerous situations, citizens should report signals by phone 112.

The Sofia Municipality monitors the meteorological situation and maintains readiness for timely response in case of changes in the situation.