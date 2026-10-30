Prof. Rachev: Five days of precipitation are coming across Bulgaria

Continuous precipitation is expected in Bulgaria over the next five days, with the rain covering practically the entire country. In some regions, the amounts may reach 120-130 liters per square meter, predicts climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev.

“It will rain, it will rain quite well“, he commented. According to him, the weather will be determined by a large anticyclone centered over Great Britain and a well-defined Mediterranean cyclone over the southern part of the Balkan Peninsula.

The combination of cooler air, which will enter from the north, and warm air at altitude will lead to precipitation of varying intensity. The most significant amounts are expected on the Stara Planina ridge and in the Rhodope Mountains - up to 120-130 liters per square meter for the entire period. In the rest of the country, the forecast is for about 40-50 liters.

Local spills are possible

Prof. Rachev does not expect large-scale floods, since the precipitation will not be concentrated in a short period, but will be distributed over several days. He warned that local spills and an increase in the levels of smaller rivers are possible.

The climatologist also drew attention to the Danube. At the stations in the Novo Selo and Vidin regions, a rise in the level of about 7 centimeters per day was recorded. According to him, higher waters can contribute to stabilizing electricity production in the region.

Snow is falling to 1000-1200 meters

The weather will be cooler, especially in Western Bulgaria. Minimum temperatures will be mostly between 4 and 9 degrees, and daytime temperatures - about 7-10 degrees. In the warmest regions of Southeast Bulgaria, 13-15 degrees are expected.

With the decrease in temperatures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, the snow line will gradually drop. At first, snow is expected above 2000 meters, and in the following days the line may reach 1000-1200 meters above sea level.

No permanent snow cover is expected in Sofia and the high valley fields, but mixed precipitation and individual snowflakes are possible. It will also rain in Plovdiv, and the maximum temperatures will be around 12-13 degrees.

The rainy weather associated with the Mediterranean cyclone will continue until Wednesday. After that, the country will gradually fall under the influence of an anticyclone, which will bring calmer weather, but the mornings will remain cool.

“We are talking about 100% precipitation“, emphasized Prof. Rachev, pointing out that in some regions 30-40 liters per square meter per day are expected. More significant amounts of rain are also predicted in Greece, especially in the region of Halkidiki and along the western coast.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg