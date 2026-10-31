Weather today, forecast for Saturday, October 31: Cloudy and rainy, temperatures up to 15°

The weather in Bulgaria on Saturday, October 31 will be cloudy and cool. In many places, mainly in the western and central regions, there will be rain showers. The minimum temperatures will be between 7° and 12°, and the maximum - between 10° and 15°. For Sofia, around 7° are expected in the morning and around 11° during the day.

“It will be cloudy over the next 24 hours“, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology predicts. It will be almost quiet in most areas, while in Eastern Bulgaria a weak to moderate wind will blow from the east-northeast.

Rain and snow in the mountains

In the mountains, cloudiness will be significant. In the western and central massifs, it will rain, and above 1800 meters above sea level, precipitation will be snow. The wind will be moderate, and in the higher parts temporarily strong from the south-southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 8°, and at 2000 meters - about 3°.

Cloudy along the Black Sea Coast

It will also be cloudy along the Black Sea Coast. The wind will be moderate to moderate from the north-northeast, and the maximum temperatures will reach 13°-14°. The sea water temperature will be 16°-17°, with waves of 2-3 points.

In Varna, the forecast is for temperatures between 11° and 13°, and in Burgas - between 12° and 14°. In Plovdiv, around 11° are expected in the morning and 14° during the day, while in Vidin and Montana the maximum values will reach 14°.

Sources: bta.bg, btvnovinite.bg