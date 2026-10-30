Important news in FACTS on 30.10.2026

Radev announced: Bulgaria is leaving the “gray list“ for money laundering

Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that Bulgaria is leaving the so-called “gray list“ of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). According to him, he was informed of the decision by Justice Minister Nikolay Naydenov, who is in Paris.

Iotova: On Sunday we choose the future of Bulgaria

“On Sunday we elect a president, we choose what kind of Bulgaria we want“, said Iliyana Yotova in a statement to the nation before the presidential vote. She described the election campaign as difficult, but indicated that she would not respond to hatred with the same.

Andrei Gurov: Preparing for risk creates peace

Peace is not created by ignoring risk, but by preparing for it, said presidential candidate Andrey Gurov in an address to Bulgarian citizens on Bulgarian National Television on the last day of the election campaign before the runoff on November 1, 2026.

Bulgaria received the first of the newly acquired ships from Belgium mine countermeasure ships

A ceremony was held today at the Naval Base in Zeebrugge, Kingdom of Belgium, to solemnly raise the Bulgarian naval flag on a newly acquired mine countermeasure ship. The former Belgian warship “Bellis“ with the ship number M916 was given the honorary name “Briz“.

Georgi Georgiev: Bulgaria has left the “grey list“ because of the “Zhelyazkov“ cabinet

Bulgaria has been removed from the so-called “grey list“ of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for countries under enhanced surveillance. Former Minister of Justice Georgi Georgiev described the decision as a great success and linked it to the reforms carried out by the “Zhelyazkov“ cabinet.

The President proposes a forum for security in the Black Sea

President Iliana Yotova proposes a forum for security in the Black Sea with the participation of the six countries bordering it - Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine and Russia. The goal is to achieve a moratorium on hostilities in the basin and to guarantee free and safe navigation.

Slavi Trifonov announced that TV 7/8 is shutting down

TV 7/8 is shutting down, Slavi Trifonov announced in his message. The leader of “There is such a people“ cited as the reason the impossibility for a small private television to survive in the conditions of the Bulgarian advertising market.

Action “Winter“: Ministry of Interior monitors tires with a grip of at least 4 mm

The Ministry of Interior begins the traditional Action “Winter“ on November 1, which will last until November 30. As part of the campaign, traffic police will monitor the preparation of cars, the behavior of pedestrians and compliance with the rules by all road users.