Evelina Slavkova: The debate may increase the activity of the runoff

The debate between the presidential candidates Iliyana Yotova and Andrey Gyurov may motivate additional voters to go to the polls in the runoff. This was stated by the sociologist from the „Trend“ agency Evelina Slavkova to NOVA.

According to her, the effect of the meeting will be in different directions. Some of the people who did not plan to vote may change their decision if they liked the performance of one candidate or were irritated by the other.

„The debate will certainly be reflected in different directions“, commented Slavkova.

On social networks, there is already a confrontation between the supporters of the two contenders. Both sides declare their candidate the winner of the debate. The sociologist expressed hope that the voter turnout in the runoff will be higher.

Focus on GERB and MRF voters

Slavkova described the mobilization of GERB and MRF voters in the week before the second round as important. According to her, exit polls will show to what extent the political signals in recent days have influenced the behavior of voters.

Her comment is related to the declaration signed by leaders in the right-wing political space, including Boyko Borisov, calling for support for Andrey Gyurov. Slavkova specified that Borisov signed the document in his personal capacity, and not on behalf of GERB.

„There is no decision by the party's Executive Committee“, the sociologist pointed out.

According to her, exit polls will make it possible to track the movement of voters by demographic profile and political preferences.

Where is the potential for Yotova

Regarding the support for Iliyana Yotova, Slavkova pointed out that the greatest potential for additional votes comes from the voters of „Progressive Bulgaria“. Whether this resource will turn into real support will become clear with the results of the runoff.