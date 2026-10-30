Andrey Gyurov: Preparing for risk creates peace of mind

Peace is not created by ignoring the risk, but by preparing for it, said presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov in an address to Bulgarian citizens on Bulgarian National Television on the last day of the election campaign before the runoff on November 1, 2026.

He emphasized security, social justice and the responsibility of institutions. According to him, Bulgaria is facing high fuel prices, interrupted supply chains, closed transport corridors to neighboring countries and risks in the Black Sea.

„All this reaches every family, every account, every business. And Bulgaria does not have an emergency plan“, said Gyurov.

The candidate indicated that he does not see enough concrete actions to protect citizens and businesses before the consequences of the crises become more severe. He stated that the president must insist that the government react quickly to serious challenges.

Security also includes income

According to Gyurov, security is not limited to national defense. It also includes the ability for people to plan their future, rely on the healthcare system and receive decent remuneration for their work.

“It is not too much to want your work to be enough for a decent life. To want the law to protect you, not ask you who you know“, he said.

Gyurov stated that he would not accept different rules for different people and would not define inaction as patience. He declared himself against public acceptance of injustices.

Promises to use the powers of the president

The candidate stated that when elected, he would use the constitutional powers of the presidential institution, including the right of veto and the ability to refer the matter to the Constitutional Court when there are grounds for doing so.

In terms of foreign policy, Gyurov declared himself in favor of Bulgaria having its own voice in Europe and a reliable partnership in NATO, based on strong diplomacy, preparation and clear positions. He emphasized that the president must be a unifier, but this does not mean keeping quiet about problems or avoiding conflicts at all costs.

„I can talk to anyone, but I will not agree with everything. I will support a good solution, regardless of who proposes it,“ said Andrey Gyurov.