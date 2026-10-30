Search for Penka Angelova from Plovdiv continues for over three weeks

The search for 76-year-old Penka Prodanova Angelova from Plovdiv has continued for over three weeks. The woman has been missing since October 8, when she was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. near a grocery store on “Panteley Genov“ Street in the “Zaharna Fabrika“ neighborhood.

Her relatives have issued a new appeal for assistance and asked citizens to check abandoned buildings, uninhabited properties and hard-to-reach places. Special attention is being paid to spaces behind dense bushes, along fences, railway lines and canals.

„Please look around old and abandoned buildings for Penka Angelova, who has been wanted for two weeks - your vigilance could save a life!“, relatives urge.

According to the family, the woman suffers from dementia and may be disoriented, scared or unaware that they are looking for her. Relatives ask people who notice her not to let her out of sight, to follow her at a safe distance and to talk to her calmly.

Description of the wanted woman

According to information from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Plovdiv, Penka Angelova is about 160 cm tall, with a slight build, slightly stooped and well mobile. She has blue eyes and short light brown hair.

When she disappeared, she was wearing a black sports outfit and a dark blue fleece vest with a red lining. The police, relatives and volunteers continue the search in Plovdiv and surrounding towns.

Anyone who has information or notices a woman matching the description can report it by calling 112, the Third District Office in Plovdiv at 032/932 003 or the nearest Ministry of Interior department. Relatives have also indicated the following telephone numbers: 0886 56 67 72, 0879 16 33 39 and 0896 344 914.

„If you spot her, please do not let her out of your sight! Follow her at a safe distance. "Approach extremely calmly and speak in a quiet, gentle tone," the relatives urge.