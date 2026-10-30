Diana Damyanova: The arrests of mayors turned the election around

The arrests of the mayors of Belitsa Radoslav Revanski and Sungurlare Dimitar Gavazov have changed the course of the presidential elections. This was stated by PR expert Diana Damyanova in the program “Denyat ON AIR“, describing the actions as possible sabotage against Iliyana Yotova.

“The turn in these elections occurred after mayors were arrested, and they have the character of sabotage against Yotova“, said Damyanova.

Demerdzhiev and Peevski's reaction

According to Damyanova, the actions of the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev have activated Delyan Peevski. She defined Demerdzhiev as a political figure who, in her opinion, is closer to “We continue the change“ than to Rumen Radev.

“Demerdzhiev brought Peevski onto the stage. You have to be an idiot not to predict what he would do“, the expert commented. Damyanova specified that she did not know whether the actions of the Interior Minister were intentional or the result of a political mistake.

The Bulgaria ON AIR article does not provide data from the Ministry of Interior, the prosecutor's office or the court on the grounds and status of the arrests.

Support for Gyurov creates new tension

Damyanova described as risky the decision of GERB leader Boyko Borisov to support Andrey Gyurov immediately before the runoff. In her words, Borisov “stands on two sides“ – between his own voters and the political forces with whom he has deep contradictions.

„He is once again entering into a collusion with people who organically hate him and whom he organically hates“, she said.

According to the PR expert, Gyurov has an additional reserve of about 30-50 thousand votes, to which votes from Peevski's voters can be added. Damyanova also raised the question of whether the Radev and Yotova camp will manage to mobilize another 250-300 thousand of their sympathizers who did not participate in the first round.

Warning for a united opposition

Regardless of the result of the runoff, the political situation in Bulgaria is already different, Damyanova believes. She warned that if Radev were to rule after the elections, the president could face a united opposition.

“If Radev survives, he will have to govern in a situation of a united opposition. This is very difficult“, said the expert.

According to her, the ruling party has not made enough efforts to build political bridges. Damyanova warned that a possible united opposition could mobilize not only political supporters, but also trade unions and working citizens.

Sources: bgonair.bg