Yotova: I received the agreement with Ukraine via Viber

Iliyana Yotova said that she received photos of the security agreement with Ukraine, signed by Andrey Gyurov, via Viber, because the Bulgarian delegation did not have a copy of the document. The president said this in a conversation with journalists Martin Karbovski and Yavor Dachkov, published the day before the second round of the presidential elections.

According to her, the photos were taken by an associate of Gyurov during the train trip to Bulgaria. Yotova said that the evening before the delegation's departure, she spoke with the then caretaker prime minister about the organization of the parliamentary vote, but he did not inform her about the upcoming visit to Kiev.

„This is the official communication between the prime minister and the president. I didn't tell you this because it's a shame for the state," said Iliana Yotova.

According to the president, the document has been in a folder for two years. She said that there was an attempt to submit it to the National Assembly, but it was not allowed for consideration, and former caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev refused to sign it.

Yotova on the war and Bulgaria's position

Yotova said that the agreement commits Bulgaria for ten years, concerns the reactors for the “Belene“ NPP, participation in the “coalition of the willing“ and provides for financial commitments. She defined anti-Russian radicalism and Russophobia as “a road to nowhere“ and said that Russia is not Bulgaria's enemy.

According to her, NATO is a defensive, not an offensive alliance. Yotova proposed a general security agreement between Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey, Georgia, Ukraine and Russia, as well as preserving the Montreux Convention.

Energy, the Euro and Domestic Policy

In the conversation, the president defended the preservation of coal-fired power plants as a strategic reserve. “The Maritsi must remain“, she said. Yotova also said that there can be no return to the euro, because this would cause severe financial turmoil.

She took responsibility for the election of Andrey Gyurov as caretaker prime minister, but supported the return of the old constitutional rules for the appointment of caretaker cabinets. At the end of the conversation, Yotova also spoke about her request to Rumen Radev regarding the case of the man convicted of her father's murder, emphasizing that the decision should have been made regardless of her personal tragedy.