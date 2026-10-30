Digital connection Europe-Asia reaches Bulgaria in 2027

Digital connectivity between Europe and Asia via the Black Sea should reach Bulgaria in 2027. The international project envisages the construction of a connection that will pass through Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, cross the Black Sea and reach Sofia. This was announced by the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev during the international forum “Black Sea 2030: Security, Sustainability, Innovation“ in Burgas.

According to Vassilev, digital infrastructure will create new opportunities for the region, as data is the main driver of the knowledge economy and activities with high added value. He pointed out that in addition to developing tourism and trade, the Black Sea region must also work to improve connectivity.

Three ministries join efforts for innovation

The ministries of innovation and digital transformation, defense, and economy, investment and industry are working together to create conditions for Bulgarian companies to develop and implement their developments in the country.

The goal is for innovative products to reach the market faster and find application both in the civilian sector and to increase the defense capabilities of Bulgaria and NATO. As an example, the minister pointed to a drone presented at the forum's exhibition.

“Our task is to make it quick, easy and convenient to access funds so that Bulgarian entrepreneurs can develop their ideas and for them to stay and develop in Bulgaria“, said Ivan Vassilev.

The minister said that the country has engineers, entrepreneurs and start-ups with the potential to develop defense technologies and dual-use products. He also recalled the drone exhibition held in Sofia, where developments by Bulgarian engineers and entrepreneurs were shown.

A model for technology transfer is being prepared

The ministry is working on creating a clear and accessible principle for technology transfer. The goal is to encourage scientists and researchers to commercialize their developments and turn them into products and services that solve specific problems.

According to Vassilev, the working model includes a partnership between municipalities, scientific institutes and entrepreneurs. Public institutions should encourage innovation and be the first customer of the created technologies.

„We, as participants in public institutions, should encourage more and more and be the first customer of this innovation“, said the minister.

Vassilev also commented on the problems with the voting machines in the first round of the presidential elections. According to him, problems with about 30 machines have been registered in the country. He expressed hope that the Central Election Commission would apply maximum severity to the contractor and stated that his department was assisting in transparency in the certification of the machines and the generation of the hash code.

Sources: bta.bg