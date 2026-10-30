Yotova: On Sunday we choose the future of Bulgaria

FAKTI.BG publishes opinions with a wide range of perspectives to encourage constructive debates.

“On Sunday we choose a president, we choose what kind of Bulgaria we want“, said Iliyana Yotova in a statement to the nation before the presidential vote. She described the election campaign as difficult, but indicated that she would not respond to hatred with the same.

Yotova stated that every vote has the same weight – regardless of whether it comes from the smallest village or the capital, as well as whether it is cast by a young or old person. According to her, the suggestions that some Bulgarians should be ashamed of their vote because of their age, income or the place in which they live divide society.

“There are no Bulgarians and Bulgarians – we are all Bulgarians“, said Iliana Yotova.

The presidential candidate emphasized that Bulgaria is above every party and politician. She said that she wants the country to be a place where children grow up in peace, tranquility and with prospects, and in Europe, Bulgaria to defend its positions with its own voice.

Call to participate in the vote

Yotova called on citizens to vote and linked the election day with the Day of the People's Awakeners. She recalled the names of Paisius, Sophrony and the thousands of Bulgarians who preserved the language and memory of the people at a time when Bulgaria did not have its own state.

“A awakener is anyone who does not reconcile. On Sunday, each of us can be an awakener“, she pointed out. At the end of her statement, Yotova said that she expects citizens to together choose Bulgaria for all and defined the future of the country as a responsibility that is in their hands.

Sources: novini.bg