Road Conditions: Repairs and Rainfall Complicate Traffic

Road conditions in some parts of the country are difficult due to repairs, temporary restrictions and the expected heavy rainfall. The most significant difficulties are on the Hemus, Trakia, Struma and Maritsa motorways, as well as on the Sofia–Pernik and Vidin–Botevgrad routes.

Repairs and restrictions on major routes

On the Hemus motorway, traffic through the Topli Dol tunnel towards Sofia is travelling in both directions in the carriageway towards Varna because of repairs. The restriction for vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes remains in force, and the temporary traffic organisation is scheduled to remain in place until 18 December. On another section towards Sofia, a diversion route has been introduced via Mramor, Kostinbrod, Godech, Berkovitsa and Montana.

On the Maritsa motorway towards the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, vehicles are switching from one lane to another because of repairs to the expansion joints. The restriction is planned to remain in place until 22 December. On the Trakia motorway, there are sections with speed limits of 80 and 100 km/h in the regions of Burgas, Stara Zagora and Pazardzhik.

Maintenance of ditches and slope clearing are being carried out on the Struma motorway. Near Dragichevo, traffic towards Sofia is organised in a reversible pattern, and drivers must follow the temporary signage. On road I-1 near Vidin, the speed limit is 50 km/h because of construction work on the Vidin–Botevgrad route.

Traffic through the Srednogorets Pass between Rudozem and Smolyan requires increased caution because of repairs. The restriction also applies to vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers. Traffic Police recommend that drivers take the weather conditions and the temporary traffic organisation into account.

The borders are calm, but two ferries are not operating

According to the General Directorate of Border Police, traffic is normal at the crossings with Romania, Greece, Turkey, Serbia and the Republic of North Macedonia. The Oryahovo–Bechet and Svishtov–Zimnich ferry connections have been temporarily suspended because of the low level of the Danube.

Passenger cars and minibuses weighing up to 3.5 tonnes are allowed to pass through Rudozem, Zlatograd, Makaza and Ivaylovgrad. Buses and heavy goods vehicles are also allowed to pass through Kulata, Ilinden and Kapitan Petko Voyvoda.

Warnings of rainfall and snow in the mountains

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a red warning for significant rainfall in the regions of Dobrich, Varna, Haskovo, Kardzhali and Smolyan. Orange and yellow warnings are in force for the rest of the country.

It will be cloudy in the mountains, with prolonged rainfall in the lower areas and snow above 1,500 metres. The snow cover will increase at higher elevations. The expected maximum temperature at 2,000 metres is around 0 degrees, while the wind will be moderate to strong from the southeast. Conditions are unfavourable for hiking on the high ridges.

Fire service and Traffic Police reports

According to the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection, 135 incident reports were received during the 24-hour period on 1 November. Firefighters extinguished 42 fires and carried out 85 rescue and assistance operations, eight of them at road accidents. There were no deaths or injuries in the fires.

The Interior Ministry reported 11 incidents involving injuries and fatalities on 1 November. Seventeen people were injured, with no fatalities. Since the beginning of the year, 5,783 incidents involving injuries and fatalities have been registered; 413 people have died and 7,166 have been injured.

The Traffic Police’s Winter campaign continues until 30 November. Checks are focused on the roadworthiness of vehicles, tyres, lighting and the behaviour of road users. Between 15 November and 1 March, vehicles must be fitted with tyres designed for winter conditions or with a tread depth of at least 4 millimetres.