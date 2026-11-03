CEC to announce final runoff results by November 4

The Central Election Commission is expected to announce the final results of the presidential runoff no later than November 4. The processing of 100% of the protocols from the sectional election commissions at the district commissions has already been completed, but the data must undergo a repeat check at the CEC.

During the re-entry of the information, officials check whether there are discrepancies between the data in the protocols submitted by the district election commissions and the data entered into the information system. The commission will announce the official election results only after this procedure has been completed.

Iotova and Valchev lead with over 57%

According to the compiled data from 100% of the protocols processed by the district election commissions, Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev received 1,093,852 votes, or 57.566% of the valid vote. Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev were supported by 750,251 voters, representing 39.483%.

The option “I do not support anyone” was chosen by 56,080 people, or 2.951% of those who voted. The data is preliminary in terms of the electoral procedure, as the final decision is pending the repeat check of the protocols.

The final voter turnout still needs to be calculated

The processing of the protocols from polling stations in the country and abroad has been completed, with the last polling stations in the United States and Canada closing at 5:00 a.m. Bulgarian time on November 2. The final voter turnout as of the end of election day has not yet been announced.

CEC spokesperson Stoyanka Balova said earlier that “voters can check the final results” once the repeat processing of the protocols has been completed. After that, the CEC must officially announce the elected president and vice president of the republic.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, results.cik.bg, bta.bg