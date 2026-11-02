The Important News in FAKTI on November 2, 2026

Stefan Antonov: The Audit Office announced that budgets have been managed in an outrageous and irresponsible manner over the past five years

The Audit Office published three audit reports whose findings are creating an entirely new information environment. They confirm that budgets have been managed in an outrageous and irresponsible manner over the past five years. That, guided by the political parties in power, we have increased our standard of living with borrowed money, and that budget problems have been concealed. Most often by delaying the submission of information, but not only.



Kornelia Ninova: Gas prices rose disastrously after the election

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission increased the price of natural gas by 32.52%, retroactive to November 1, 2026. The new price for the month is €58.43 per megawatt-hour, excluding access and transmission fees, excise duty and value-added tax. The decision prompted a sharp reaction from the leader of “Unsubdued Bulgaria,” Kornelia Ninova.



Border police officers spot a tanker at sea near Ahtopol

A tanker was spotted at sea near Ahtopol, approximately two kilometers from the shore. The object was noticed by officers from the Border Police, the press office of the Regional Administration in Burgas reported.



Ivaylo Mirchev: The report concerning Delyan Peevski’s flights will not be reviewed

The report submitted by Ivan Demerdzhiev to the Audit Office concerning Delyan Peevski’s private flights will not be reviewed, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Ivaylo Mirchev said on BNT’s “More of the Day.”



Plamen Kirov: Yotova has an advantage because of her experience

Iliana Yotova’s accumulated experience as vice president is an advantage as she enters the presidential institution, constitutional law expert Prof. Plamen Kirov told Nova News. According to him, political experience matters because it prevents extremes and mistakes in decision-making. “The advantages outweigh the disadvantages,” Kirov commented.



Rumen Radev discussed Black Sea security with the United States

Prime Minister Rumen Radev discussed defense cooperation and the security environment in the Black Sea with David Baker, the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European Security and Political Affairs.



“Vazrazhdane” will not participate in the election of the SJC together with GERB and DPS

“Vazrazhdane” has proven that it is an unavoidable factor in Bulgarian politics. The results of the presidential election demonstrated the importance of the party’s voters’ support and confirmed that important political decisions cannot be made without taking “Vazrazhdane’s” position into account.



Bozhanov: Lies about the front mobilized voters before the runoff

Claims that men would be sent to the front mobilized voters before the runoff. This was stated by co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria” Bozhidar Bozhanov in an interview with bTV, in which he commented on the election result, the campaign and the scandals surrounding the “Petrohan” case and the pardon of the “Petrich Escobar.”



Demerdzhiev: The Audit Office is protecting Peevski

Ivan Demerdzhiev accused the Audit Office of rejecting his report concerning Delyan Peevski’s private flights without establishing whether there had been a violation involving the undeclared trips and the way they had been paid for. The interior minister said he had received a letter from the office’s deputy chairwoman, Margarita Nikolova, informing him that his report would not be upheld.



Mihail Konstantinov: The vote for Yotova was higher than expected

The discrepancy between the forecasts on election day and the final result of the presidential runoff was due to votes that some voters did not declare correctly, mathematician Mihail Konstantinov said on Nova News’ “The Day Live.”



Krum Zarkov: It is absurd to call Yotova anti-European

“It is absurd to claim that Iliana Yotova is anti-European.” This was stated by BSP chairman Krum Zarkov, who is also co-chairman of the Initiative Committee that nominated the newly elected president.



EWRC undermines Rumen Radev: Gas prices rise by a record 32.52% in November to €58.43

Natural gas prices are rising by 32.52% in November after the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission approved a price of €58.43 per megawatt-hour. The amount excludes access and transmission fees, excise duty and VAT. At this price, “Bulgargaz” will sell the fuel to end suppliers and district heating companies.



Wizz Air confirms diverted London–Sofia flight following bomb threat

A Wizz Air flight from London (Luton) to Sofia was diverted to Budapest following a bomb threat reported during the flight. The aircraft landed safely at Ferenc Liszt International Airport, the airline confirmed.



Runoff in Vratsa region: 26% turnout and how Todor Zhivkov helped Niki Kanchev vote

The runoff in the Vratsa region ended with a 26% voter turnout, five percentage points higher than in the first round. Iliana Yotova and Kiril Valchev received three times more votes than the candidates who lost the presidential race in the region.



Red alert for rain and wind in five regions

A red alert for torrential rain and strong winds has been issued for November 3 in the regions of Dobrich, Varna, Smolyan, Kardzhali and Haskovo. Total amounts exceeding 65 liters per square meter over 24 hours are expected there, bTV reported.



The container near Arapya remains under round-the-clock guard

The container washed ashore between Arapya campsite and Oasis holiday village will be guarded around the clock until the procedural and investigative actions are completed. This was announced by Burgas Regional Governor Diko Dikov.



Raya Nazaryan: Support for all candidates for the SJC is possible

GERB-SDS may support candidates for the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) from both the governing parties and the opposition. MP Raya Nazaryan said this before a meeting of the parliamentary Legal Affairs Committee, at which candidates for SJC members from the parliamentary quota are being heard.



Electrohold opens training room for future energy specialists in Samokov

Electrohold equipped an electrical engineering training room at Nikola Y. Vaptsarov Vocational Technical High School in Samokov. This is the sixth classroom the company has established at a school in Western Bulgaria as part of its long-term support for the development of vocational education.



Georgi Kandev: Stay vigilant about whether promises are being fulfilled

Georgi Kandev thanked the people who supported him during the election campaign, as well as all Bulgarian citizens who exercised their right to vote. In a message to them, he said that democracy makes sense when people recognize the power of their vote and use it.



Minister Efremova: The number of people living in poverty in Bulgaria has fallen by 455,000 in five years

Bulgaria has set a national target of lifting 787,000 Bulgarian citizens out of the risk of poverty or social exclusion by 2030, compared with the 2019 baseline. Their number has fallen by 455,000 over five years, proving that the figures do not remain merely on paper. This was announced by Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova during the presentation of the World Bank report “Poverty and Equity Assessment in Bulgaria.”



MRDPW proposes the digitalization of control on national roads and structural changes at the Road Infrastructure Agency

Sustainable annual revenue from toll fees and vignettes through the large-scale introduction of automated systems for monitoring vehicles. This is provided for in a draft amendment to the Rules of Procedure of the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA), published by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for public consultation. The draft also provides for the optimization of the RIA’s organizational structure and the functional profiles of the agency’s structural units by refining their functions. The aim is to increase the effectiveness of state policy in the development and management of the national road network. The adoption of new Rules of Procedure for the agency is also necessary to improve coordination between the administrative units within the agency, increase efficiency and strengthen the focus on securing the RIA’s key functions. The need to optimize the structure and staffing levels of the administrative units at the RIA, refine their functional profiles and eliminate overlapping functions has been identified. The functions of the administrative units have been fundamentally reviewed, systematized and better defined, while their new regulation corresponds to the RIA’s functional competence, avoiding a number of overlaps and potential duplication of functions, interdependencies and “bottlenecks.”

