Report on Peevski’s flights sent to the NRA and Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office

The report by Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev concerning MP Delyan Peevski’s private flights has been forwarded by the National Audit Office to the National Revenue Agency and the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. This was announced by the office’s chair, Dimitar Glavchev, after Demerdzhiev accused the institution of failing to investigate the source of the funds used for the expensive trips.

With regard to the report, submitted on July 31, the National Audit Office found no conflict of interest involving Peevski based on the data provided. The decision was adopted unanimously. However, this does not bring the entire review to an end.

What the National Audit Office is investigating

“The review in the public register is continuing. The report has been forwarded to the National Revenue Agency and the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office,” Dimitar Glavchev said.

Glavchev pointed out that the decision concerning a conflict of interest relates only to this issue and was taken under the Anti-Corruption Act concerning persons holding public office. According to him, the review of asset declarations is continuing, including the question of whether certain circumstances were subject to declaration.

Demerdzhiev’s report concerns data about Peevski’s multiple flights on private aircraft and suspicions of a discrepancy between his declared assets, income and lifestyle. In his statement, the minister claims that the expenses amount to millions, with their source remaining unclear.

The institutions’ war of words

Demerdzhiev says that the National Audit Office refused to uphold his report and found no violation concerning the failure to declare the flights or the lack of official information about who paid for them.

“Persons holding high public office have an obligation to declare not only their income,” Ivan Demerdzhiev said.

The minister also leveled political criticism at the oversight bodies, accusing some institutions of acting as an “institutional umbrella”. He linked the case to the need for judicial reform and the election of a new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council.

According to Demerdzhiev, the National Audit Office’s decision can be challenged only by the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office. So far, the confirmed action is the forwarding of the report to the National Revenue Agency and the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, while the review of the asset declarations by the National Audit Office has still not been completed.

Sources: dunavmost.com, bta.bg, bnrnews.bg