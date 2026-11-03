Bulgaria receives the first five “Stryker” combat vehicles

Bulgaria is receiving the first five “Stryker” combat vehicles at an official ceremony at the TEREM – Ivaylo military plant in Veliko Tarnovo. The event marks the beginning of the actual commissioning of the new type of equipment in the Bulgarian Armed Forces.

Minister of Defence Dimitar Stoyanov and Chief of Defence Admiral Emil Eftimov are attending the ceremony. BNT reports that the acquisition of the vehicles is part of Bulgaria’s commitments to NATO’s collective defence and its efforts to strengthen the capabilities of the Ground Forces.

The vehicles will be assembled in Veliko Tarnovo

The first five armoured vehicles arrived in Bulgaria in February 2026, delivered from the United States and Canada. According to the Ministry of Defence, they are intended for final assembly at TEREM – Ivaylo, after which they are to be handed over to the 61st Mechanized Brigade in Karlovo.

Logistics vehicles and equipment also arrived in the country as part of the same delivery. Eight additional “Stryker” vehicles were also delivered under a programme with the United States for training personnel from the 61st Mechanized Brigade.

Part of the modernisation of the Ground Forces

The acceptance of the equipment is another step in the Ground Forces rearmament project. The “Stryker” vehicles are expected to increase the mobility and protection of the formations and contribute to the operational interoperability of Bulgarian service members with NATO allies.

Following final assembly and the necessary procedures, the equipment is to be incorporated into the training of the formations for which it is intended.

Sources: bntnews.bg