On Tuesday, November 3, rainfall in Bulgaria will intensify again and will be significant in many places. It will be predominantly cloudy, while temperatures will remain almost unchanged throughout the day – from 7°-8°C in western Bulgaria to 15°-16°C in the southeastern regions.

“Rainfall will intensify again on Tuesday and will be significant in many places across the country,” forecast the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. Winds will be moderate, and strong in the eastern regions, from the north-northeast.

Warnings for significant rainfall

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a red warning code for significant rainfall in the regions of Dobrich, Varna, Smolyan, Haskovo and Kardzhali. An orange warning code is in effect for the rest of the country, while a yellow warning code applies to Vidin, Pernik, Kyustendil and Sofia City. A warning for strong winds has also been issued for six regions in eastern Bulgaria.

In Sofia, temperatures will be between 7°C and 8°C, with rain. Temperatures in Plovdiv are expected to reach 11°-14°C, with rain. The Black Sea coast will also be rainy – temperatures in Varna will range from 13°C to 15°C, while in Burgas they will be between 12°C and 16°C.

Rain and snow in the higher elevations

It will be cloudy in the mountains, with rain, while snowfall is possible at higher elevations. Conditions will deteriorate further as the wind strengthens. Prolonged rainfall is expected along the Black Sea coast, with temperatures between 12°C and 16°C.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology forecasts another intensification of rainfall over the coming days, with rain continuing mainly in eastern Bulgaria on Wednesday. In the western regions, it will gradually begin to stop.