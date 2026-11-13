Andrey Raychev: The government is barely managing

The government is managing “barely”, sociologist Andrey Raychev said in an interview with bTV, commenting on the tensions surrounding the proposed amendments to the Personal Assistants Act and the preparations for the 2027 budget. According to him, those in power are trying to make important decisions too slowly and without a sufficiently clear policy.

Raychev compared the situation to a truck heading toward a precipice, with the driver attempting to take the turn for the first time in four years. “Our pilot is taking the turn, but slowly. Take it more sharply,” he said.

According to the sociologist, Bulgaria needs to save several billion leva. He pointed out that such savings could affect social assistance, pensions and salaries. Raychev also said that the country is accumulating billions in loans and following scenarios similar to those of Greece and Romania.

He also linked the accumulated tensions to European policies from 2020, including the measures related to Covid-19, the green transition, migration and support for Ukraine. According to him, the financial consequences of these decisions are ultimately passed on to the broadest groups in society, including mothers and people on low incomes.

Criticism over the lack of reforms

Political scientist Tatyana Burudzhieva also described the government's actions as insufficient. She said that reforms had been discussed since the very first day, but in her view no real changes were being made.

Burudzhieva raised the question of why, when the 2026 Budget was being discussed, it had not been explained that billions would have to be saved in 2027. She warned that an amount of 700 euros would be below the poverty threshold amid the current inflation.

According to the political scientist, instead of restricting the incomes of vulnerable groups, a new tax system should be discussed. She pointed to the abolition of the flat tax as one possibility, as well as a review of spending on boards and other public structures.

“Once you take power, you cannot make excuses; you have to fix things yourself,” Burudzhieva said. According to her, those in power should clearly present what they can do, instead of constantly pointing to the mistakes of previous cabinets.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg