They Want a Meeting with Terziev over the Second-Hand Buses from Vienna

The “IBIS Technicians-Sofia” team is calling for a meeting with Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev over technical problems with the information systems of 42 used Mercedes-Benz buses delivered from Vienna. The first 25 vehicles are expected to be handed over to Sofia Municipality in the coming days, and by the end of 2026 they are due to begin operating on routes 94, 204 and 280.

Mario Evstatiev, the team’s founder and head, claims that the passenger information system does not fully comply with the technical specifications set out in the public procurement documentation. According to him, the electronic route and destination displays will not operate in automatic mode and will have to be changed manually by the driver.

Evstatiev also points out that there will be no adequate voice announcements for partial services or temporary route changes. According to him, the internal TFT displays, which were part of the information system in Vienna, will also be unable to operate without significant intervention and additional investment.

“My aim is for what is promised to citizens to be delivered in full,” Mario Evstatiev says.

He says he has offered a free technical solution both to “Silver Star” and to Mayor Vasil Terziev. According to him, the proposals and alerts have produced no result, even though he believes the problem could be solved with additional hardware at a lower cost than a complete replacement of the equipment.

Evstatiev also claims that changes were made to the visual information system on one of the buses and that an amplifier for the voice announcements was installed. He describes these actions as insufficient and insists that the buses should not be accepted in a condition that will require additional expenses after delivery.

Sofia City Council has approved the import of up to 42 used Mercedes-Benz CapaCity articulated buses as a non-cash contribution to the capital of “Stolichen Avtotransport”. The “IBIS Technicians-Sofia” team is not calling for the delivery to be halted, but for a meeting with the mayor and clarification of the technical solutions before the buses enter regular service.

Sources: novini.bg