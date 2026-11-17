Student scholarships are planned to increase by around 20% in 2027. Their minimum amount is currently €10.78 and has not been changed since 2017, Minister of Education and Science Prof. Georgi Valchev said on the Bulgarian National Television programme “The Day Begins”.

“We will ensure that the minimum amount increases at a faster rate than the maximum, so that we can move closer to a slightly higher level of minimum support,” Valchev said. According to him, scholarships will continue to be used as an incentive for students who achieve good results and are willing to develop.

€5.58 billion for education

The 2027 draft budget provides for €5 billion and €582.8 million for the education sector. Teachers’ salaries are expected to increase by 7.5%, but this will not be enough to reach the target set in the governing programme of “Progressive Bulgaria” of 125% of the country’s average wage.

The minister said that this target remains a commitment until the end of the term in office. He pointed out that the increase in the incomes of teaching professionals to date had changed the profile of students choosing the teaching profession.

Other allocations include €3.6 million for extracurricular activities, including under the “Together in the Arts and Sports” programme. Increases in scholarships for students and doctoral candidates are also planned, by around 13% and 5%, respectively, if the proposals are approved.

New funding model in preparation

The Ministry of Education is working on changing the “money follows the student” principle. According to Valchev, the current model creates distortions in regions facing severe social and educational problems.

“An extremely important component will also be their remaining in school. This way, teachers will not be afraid to record absences or give genuine grades,” Prof. Georgi Valchev said.

The new principle is to be presented for public consultation within one or two months. It will take into account not only the initial number of students covered, but also whether they continue attending school and acquire genuine knowledge.

Educational inequalities remain among the main problems. According to data presented by the minister, children from low socioeconomic backgrounds attend 44% of general education schools, while the share is 48% at vocational schools.

Changes to textbooks and discipline

The ministry continues to discuss the idea of having one textbook for each subject. Initially, it is aimed at Bulgarian language and literature, history and geography, but in the long term it could cover all subjects. The concept for the new curricula is to be announced in 2027, while the tenders for the new textbooks are scheduled for 2028.

A package of measures on discipline in schools is also expected by the end of the month. These include restrictions on the use of mobile phones, with exceptions for medical reasons, as well as legislative proposals related to social networks.

Valchev said that oversight of the regional education departments would be strengthened. Regarding the case involving the vocational school in the village of Boyanovo, he said that the inspection must first be completed. Closing the school is not the preferred solution, but it has not been ruled out if normal educational activities are not restored and the students do not return to class.