Elhovo Mayor Petar Gendov said he was surprised by the situation at the school in the village of Boyanovo after an inspection by NOVA TV found that 113 of the 131 enrolled students were not in their classrooms. He said that he had visited the school several times and that there had been students there during those visits.

“I am surprised because I have visited the school several times. And there really were students there. I simply cannot explain what has happened from the beginning of the school year until now. I did not warn them that I would visit,” Gendov said.

Oversight falls within the remit of the educational institutions

Asked whether the municipality was responsible for monitoring the school’s activities after allocating funds to it, the mayor said that oversight was the responsibility of the educational institutions.

“The responsibility lies with the Regional Education Department,” Petar Gendov said.

The case prompted a response from the Ministry of Education and Science. Deputy Minister Dr. Tania Pancheva visited the school on Monday and found that around 40 children had been in the classrooms. The Ministry of Education and Science is considering two options for the school – closure or measures to restore the normal educational process.

Mayor denies claims that students came from other municipalities

Gendov also commented on claims that children from distant municipalities had been enrolled at the school. He said that most of the students were from Boyanovo and the surrounding villages, and that he knew of two students from Yambol.

The mayor said he did not believe the claims that absences were not being recorded so that certain political forces and mayors could use the children’s parents during elections. According to him, some of the students are in a vulnerable social situation, while the parents of many of them work abroad and the children are being raised by their grandparents.

The current principal has been in the position for about a month

Gendov said that the current principal had started work about a month ago, but that he did not know when the competition for the position had been held. Regarding the previous principal, he said that he had been from Yambol.

The Ministry of Education and Science is inspecting the school’s activities, including the organization of the educational process and its financial operations. The results of the inspections are expected to be presented after they have been completed.