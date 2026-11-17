An Air Force crew rescued 12 sailors from the distressed cargo ship BETUL 8 in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. The vessel reported that it was sinking, and the incident occurred approximately 40 nautical miles southeast of Cape Kaliakra.

Two Cougar helicopters and a Su-25 aircraft took part in the rescue operation. One aircraft took off from Balchik Air Base, while the other departed from Krumovo Air Base. The helicopter from Balchik was immediately directed to the scene after coordination with the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

40 minutes of manual operation

The most difficult part of the operation was carried out with the helicopter under manual control. The pilot had to keep the aircraft above the liferaft for about 40 minutes while the sailors were hoisted aboard.

“Only exceptionally experienced pilots can hover manually over the target for 40 minutes to hoist people aboard,” said the commander of Krumovo Air Base, Brigadier General Dimitar Pavlov.

According to him, the operation was among the most challenging missions involving the retrieval of people from the sea surface. The Cougar helicopters have a three-channel autopilot, while a four-channel system is recommended for such rescue missions. It helps keep the aircraft over a specific point while the other crew members carry out the evacuation.

According to Pavlov, the success depended on coordination between the pilot, the flight rescuer and the flight engineer, who operates the rescue hoist.

Second helicopter provides support

The second Cougar, which took off from Krumovo Air Base, was sent as support in case of an emergency or forced ditching of the first aircraft. The two helicopters met in the area of the operation, with the second arriving shortly before the evacuation of the last sailor from the liferaft.

Favorable weather made the crews’ work easier. Upon returning to the military base, the service members were welcomed with congratulations on the successful completion of the mission.

The Air Force maintains specialized training for rescue operations over the sea. According to Brigadier General Pavlov, at least two dedicated exercises in a maritime environment are held every year, lasting several days each. The number of trained crews is also set to increase, with an emphasis on training younger pilots and flight specialists.