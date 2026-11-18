Bulgaria could have access to a minimum of €6.2 billion to support the incomes of agricultural producers during the 2028–2034 period. The funds are part of the European Commission’s proposal for the European Union’s next multiannual financial framework.

The calculations were presented by Mario Milushev, Director for Strategic Plans under the Common Agricultural Policy at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Agriculture and Rural Development. The data were discussed during forums on the future of agricultural policy in Montana and Stara Zagora.

The total financial package for Bulgaria under the future National and Regional Partnership Plan is estimated at €20.4 billion. A minimum of €6.2 billion is earmarked for direct income support for farmers, while more than €13 billion will remain in the plan’s unallocated component. The state will be able to direct funds from it towards various national policies.

At least €1.42 billion is earmarked for rural development. In addition, more than €1.3 billion could be provided in advance through European flexibility funds. The European Commission уточнява, че параметрите не са окончателен бюджет и ще се променят в хода на преговорите между държавите членки.

A €100,000 cap is proposed

At European level, the proposal provides for €293.7 billion to support the incomes of agricultural producers. At the same time, the agricultural crisis reserve could be reduced by 30%–from €6.3 billion to €4.41 billion.

The new framework envisages a progressive reduction in basic support for large farms. The initial draft includes cuts to payments for farms receiving more than €20,000 annually, as well as a maximum cap of €100,000 per farm. The thresholds and their mandatory application in all countries are still under discussion.

The proposed basic payments range from €130 to €240 per hectare. Additional mechanisms are envisaged for young farmers, women in agriculture and farms in areas facing natural constraints. Small farms may receive a one-off payment of up to €3,000, while farmers transitioning to sustainable farming systems may receive up to €200,000.

Irrigation and access to land are among the weaknesses

The European analysis identifies the low competitiveness of small and medium-sized farms, limited access to credit and technology, and the lack of genuine cooperation among producers as the main problems facing Bulgaria.

It also points to the weak position of farmers in the supply chain, depopulation and the ageing of rural areas, insufficient infrastructure and high levels of poverty. Outdated irrigation systems are identified as an obstacle to the sustainable development of the sector, alongside climate change, soil degradation and water pollution.

Challenges for young people include access to land, complex procedures for inheriting farms, lower incomes and banking restrictions. “The future of Bulgarian agriculture must be built through open dialogue and with the active participation of agricultural producers,” said Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski.

The national plan must be submitted by 2028

Mandatory consultations with stakeholders must be completed by the second quarter of 2027. The informal dialogue between the European Commission and the Bulgarian authorities will continue until June 2027, after which Bulgaria will be able to submit its national plan.

The deadline for submitting the plans is 31 January 2028, and approval must be completed by 31 July of the same year. The final amount of funding and the conditions for its use will depend on the final agreement on the European Union’s budget and on the quality of the Bulgarian plan.

Sources: dunavmost.com