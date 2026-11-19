Four parliamentary committees backed budget bills and financial estimates for 2027 at first reading. The committees on transport, European affairs and oversight of European funds, and prevention and combating corruption approved the state budget bill in its respective sections, while the healthcare committee adopted the draft budget of the National Health Insurance Fund.

The estimates provide more funds for healthcare, railway infrastructure and public transport. During the meetings, however, lawmakers raised questions about the allocation of funds, the financing of European projects and the expenditures of individual institutions.

NHIF to Receive €5.684 Billion

The healthcare committee approved the NHIF budget with 13 votes “for” after several hours of debate. The financial framework, presented by Health Minister Katya Ivkova, amounts to €5.684 billion. This is nearly €427 million, or 8.1%, more than in 2026.

Health insurance payments are allocated €5.411 billion. The largest share is for hospital care – €2.562 billion. A total of €1.454 billion is earmarked for medicines, medical devices and dietary foods for home treatment.

Primary outpatient care will have €362.9 million at its disposal, specialized outpatient care – €368.8 million, while €176.7 million is allocated for medical diagnostic tests. The budget for dental care is €242.6 million. The health insurance contribution remains at 8%.

Priorities include prevention, the early detection of diseases, child healthcare and access to outpatient medical care. Additional funds are allocated for preventive examinations and tests.

The professional organizations did not take a unified position. The chairman of the Bulgarian Medical Association, Dr. Nikolay Branzalov, said there were “serious reservations” because of the lack of balance in the distribution of funds among the various activities. The Bulgarian Dental Association did not support the proposed framework, while the Bulgarian Pharmaceutical Union supported it with reservations.

More Than €627 Million for Transport

A total of €627.7 million is allocated to the Ministry of Transport and Communications. Of this amount, €417.7 million is for current expenditures, including subsidies, €169.2 million – for capital investments, and €40.8 million – for personnel.

The bill, submitted by the Council of Ministers on November 16, was presented by Transport Minister Georgi Peyev. He described the financial framework as “conservative and predictable” and said it took into account the restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Finance and the expected European funding.

The largest individual allocation is for the National Railway Infrastructure Company – €294.7 million. A total of €171.6 million is earmarked for the maintenance and operation of the railway network, while capital funds amount to €123.1 million.

“BDZ - Passenger Services” is allocated €123.1 million, including a €90 million subsidy for passenger services and €33.1 million for investments. “Ivkoni Express” is to receive €40.1 million and begin passenger rail services on December 13.

A total of €215.4 million is planned for subsidies and compensation in road transport. Of this amount, €127.8 million is for compensating travel by urban and intercity transport, €69.6 million – for unprofitable bus routes, and €18 million – for carriers operating intercity routes.

Questions About European Projects and the Anti-Corruption Body

The committee on European affairs and oversight of European funds also supported the draft budget. During the meeting, GERB-SDS MP Zhecho Stankov requested information about the supplementary funding required for some European projects.

Atanas Pekanov’s adviser, Turhan Abdula, explained that no amounts had been determined in advance so far. The amount of funding required is calculated when applications are submitted and after the non-repayable financial assistance is reassessed.

We Continue the Change MP Bogdan Bogdanov raised the question of whether obligations under projects whose payments were not made in the current year could be covered in 2027. Detelina Karaeneva, director of the “National Fund” Directorate at the Ministry of Finance, clarified that the budget reflects the maximum amount of funding for the state, but that when projects and public procurements are implemented, unpaid funds sometimes remain.

The committee on prevention and combating corruption approved the budget of the Commission for Countering Corruption by a narrow majority – 10 MPs voted “for”, while nine voted “against”. The planned funding for the anti-corruption body is €7,760,300.

Following its approval by the relevant committees, the state budget bill for 2027 continues through the parliamentary procedure for consideration and adoption.

Sources: nova.bg