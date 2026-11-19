President Iliana Iotova said that she does not plan to convene a new meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security because of the attacks and incidents involving commercial vessels in the Black Sea. The decision comes amid new cases in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone and calls from the opposition for an urgent meeting.

GERB, „We Continue the Change“ and „Democratic Bulgaria“ called on the president to convene the Consultative Council for National Security after the gas carrier GAS HUSKY sank on November 17. All 19 crew members were rescued. A day earlier, the vessel BETUL 8 also sank following a reported drone attack, and its 12-member crew was evacuated.

The opposition calls for a new meeting

„Democratic Bulgaria“ said that commitments had been made at the previous meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security, but according to the formation, they had not been followed by sufficient action. We Continue the Change called on Iotova to return to Bulgaria and convene the council, while GERB leader Boyko Borisov also called for a meeting on the issue.

„No one still knows which side carried out the attack or how these ships are sinking. Unfortunately, in Bulgaria, those in power are still looking for the first sunken ship,“ said Democratic Bulgaria MP Ivaylo Mirchev, quoted by BNT.

Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said that at present he saw no significant difference compared with the situation a month earlier, when a meeting of the Consultative Council for National Security was held. „The decision to convene the Consultative Council is within the powers of the presidential institution. At present, I do not see any significant need or difference from what existed a month ago,“ Stoyanov said.

What the previous Consultative Council for National Security decided

The previous meeting was convened on October 7 because of the risks to Bulgaria’s maritime security and critical infrastructure. Following it, Iotova announced that the council condemned the attacks on commercial vessels and called for an investigation to establish who was responsible.

The measures discussed included coordination with Romania and Turkey, strengthening the functions of maritime security centres and making better use of European surveillance systems. Iotova said that Bulgaria would send a diplomatic note if evidence was found establishing the origin of the drones.

According to Stoyanov, the investigation must establish where the unmanned aerial vehicles came from. He said that photographs of the drones had been sent to Bulgaria’s allies and partners, but no response had been received so far. The Ministry of Defence is not an investigative body, the minister stressed.

Sources: bntnews.bg, bta.bg, dnes.dir.bg