No one has offered Bulgaria assistance with scrambling allied fighter jets or destroying sea drones. Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said this during his hearing before the parliamentary Defense Committee.

He described as false the information that Romania had offered assistance in destroying drones attacking ships in the Black Sea. The issue was raised by MP Aleksandar Uzunov of “Progressive Bulgaria” in connection with the recent incidents and cooperation between the two countries.

“No one has offered to help us scramble allied fighter jets, intervene or destroy drones,” Stoyanov said.

According to him, Bulgaria and Romania have outlined measures for further cooperation in response to attacks on ships in the Black Sea. The minister specified that Romania had destroyed two sea drones.

Stoyanov pointed out that comparisons between Romania’s actions and Bulgaria’s capabilities must take into account the differences in the legal framework. He recommended that those claiming that the Bulgarian armed forces can destroy drones in the exclusive economic zone familiarize themselves with the protocol defining jurisdiction over gas platforms, as well as with Article 60 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The issue is related to a series of attacks against commercial ships in the Black Sea off the Bulgarian coast. Pre-trial proceedings have been opened in the cases, and Stoyanov said that the origin of the drones must be established as part of the investigation.

The minister also said that photographs from the recent incidents had been sent to all of Bulgaria’s allies and partners. As of the hearing, no response from them regarding the origin of the aircraft had been reported.

Sources: darik.bg, bta.bg, 24chasa.bg