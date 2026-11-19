Ivaylo Mirchev criticized Prime Minister Rumen Radev over his position that Bulgaria cannot destroy drones in the Black Sea for purely military and technical reasons. The co-chairman of Yes, Bulgaria said that, instead of explaining why the country lacks the necessary capabilities, a concrete plan to provide them is needed.

“Explaining why we cannot defend ourselves is not a defense strategy – it is merely an expression of helplessness,” Mirchev said.

His reaction was prompted by remarks made by Radev at a conference in Sofia dedicated to security in the Black Sea. The prime minister said: “I also want us to destroy the drones, but at the moment this is impossible for purely military and technical reasons.” He explained that low-flying aerial and maritime drones are difficult to detect with coastal radars, while Bulgaria does not have its own permanent aerial surveillance over the maritime space.

Radev: Bulgaria relies on periodic assistance

According to the prime minister, the country has requested assistance from its allies and receives periodic support from patrol aircraft. Radev said that aerial surveillance is necessary to detect small, low-flying targets, but the partners’ aircraft cannot remain on duty permanently.

Radars, surface-to-air missile systems, Cougar helicopters, Su-25, MiG-29, F-16 and L-39 aircraft have been concentrated in the territorial waters, Radev also said. However, he identified the lack of reliable surveillance and reconnaissance over the wider maritime zone as the main problem. According to him, the only sure way to eliminate the threat to civilian vessels is to end the war.

Radev also rejected claims that the allies are afraid to identify those responsible for the attacks. “Being guided by unproven allegations is not the best approach in this case and in no way serves the truth,” the prime minister told reporters. He said that the materials from the investigations had been handed over to Bulgaria’s partners and allies.

Mirchev linked the issue to Bulgaria’s position in Europe

Mirchev placed Radev’s remarks in the context of the meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing” in Berlin. The forum is dedicated to support for Ukraine, security guarantees and the common European position on future negotiations with Russia. Participants are also expected to discuss funding for Ukraine’s defense in 2027.

According to Mirchev, while the allies are seeking security solutions, the Bulgarian government is presenting the lack of capabilities as inevitable. He called for the assistance from partners, the necessary resources, the deadlines and the institutions responsible to be specified.

The criticism came a day after the National Assembly refused to hear the prime minister about the reservations he had expressed regarding a declaration on European security. Mirchev’s proposal was rejected by 136 votes “against,” 83 “in favor” and one “abstention.”

Democratic Bulgaria is insisting that the issue be discussed by the Consultative Council for National Security, including concrete decisions on protecting shipping and on the assistance needed from the allies.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, bntnews.bg, bnrnews.bg