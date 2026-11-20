Strong winds in Sofia have brought down branches in several places, while in the Laghera neighborhood a fallen branch hit three vehicles. One of the cars was more seriously damaged, Novini.bg reports.

The damage in the capital is part of a broader weather situation involving gusty winds. Between 8:00 p.m. on November 18 and 8:00 a.m. on November 19, 250 reports of wind-related damage across the country were filed via the 112 emergency number.

“The number of reports concerning the removal of fallen trees across the country is 119,” the Directorate of the “National 112 System” said. In Sofia City, 32 such reports were recorded, while 108 reports of damage in the capital were forwarded. They involved sheet metal, parts of roof structures, billboards and branches. A total of 23 reports of problems with the power supply were also registered.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a yellow warning for strong winds in seven regions for November 20. The wind is from the west-northwest and is gradually weakening, while the maximum temperature in Sofia is expected to reach around 19 degrees Celsius. No information has been provided about people injured in the incident in Laghera.

Sources: novini.bg